Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807,122 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Centene by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 34,642 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,797,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Argus increased their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

