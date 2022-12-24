Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,047.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $462.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

