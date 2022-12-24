Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is CGN Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.8% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.