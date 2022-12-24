Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

