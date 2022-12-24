Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.6% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.74. 3,539,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.