Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after buying an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,626,000 after acquiring an additional 255,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,198. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

