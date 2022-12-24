Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,390,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

