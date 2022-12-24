Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.74. 3,539,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,665,198. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.83.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

