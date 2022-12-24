Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 307.3% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 149,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,881. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.01.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.