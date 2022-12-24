Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $69.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.