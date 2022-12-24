Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,341 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.