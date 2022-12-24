Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$41.58 and last traded at C$41.58. Approximately 152,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 172,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.14.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.24.

