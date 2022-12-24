VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the quarter. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 8.04% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $31,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,929,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,826,000 after buying an additional 1,741,636 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $18,008,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,484,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,788,000 after purchasing an additional 751,664 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,022,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Shares of HYEM opened at $18.30 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51.

