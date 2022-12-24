Utrust 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.48 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $39.08 million and $2.48 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Utrust

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

