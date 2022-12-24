United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.09

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.09 and traded as low as $7.07. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 6,212 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $121.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
