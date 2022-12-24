United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.09

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.09 and traded as low as $7.07. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 6,212 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $121.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

