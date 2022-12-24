United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $177.01 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

