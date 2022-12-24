Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $104.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 19.13%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Union Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

