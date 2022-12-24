Ultra Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Ultra has a total market cap of $57.68 million and $429,447.46 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,845.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.76 or 0.00604111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00260248 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00037250 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053437 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000630 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18897089 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $627,112.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

