UFO Gaming One Day Trading Volume Hits $438,810.19 (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UFO Gaming has a total market capitalization of $29.90 million and approximately $438,810.19 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UFO Gaming token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

