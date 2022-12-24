U.S. Bancorp Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

