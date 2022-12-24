Truist Financial Raises Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $255.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $228.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.18.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $219.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $290.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,624 shares of company stock worth $920,394 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

