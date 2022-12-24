TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.56. 7,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 6,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27.

