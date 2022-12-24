Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading Up 2.3%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 2,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 218,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director F Barry Bays sold 14,424 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $322,520.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,668,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,306,966.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $2,239,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $322,520.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,668,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,306,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,825 shares of company stock valued at $584,045 and have sold 481,937 shares valued at $10,983,633. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $11,740,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth about $8,334,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $4,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

