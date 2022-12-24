Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

SPYV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. 3,539,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,820. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

