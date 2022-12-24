Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 953,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises approximately 11.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,684,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,156,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,483,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,857,426. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

