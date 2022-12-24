Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $279,000 Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867,842 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,328,000 after acquiring an additional 965,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 309.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5,732.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,475,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,352,000 after buying an additional 2,433,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.81. 1,179,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,827. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

