Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. 1,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.