TomoChain Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market cap of $25.69 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,751,112 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

