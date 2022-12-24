TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 2,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

TMT Investments Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.67. The stock has a market cap of £912,108.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.79.

TMT Investments Company Profile

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

