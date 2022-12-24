Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.26 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 82.2% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $55,205.06 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $861.01 or 0.05108569 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00499447 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.59 or 0.29592492 BTC.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0401162 USD and is down -27.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18,842.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.