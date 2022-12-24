Threshold Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Threshold has a market cap of $164.27 million and $3.84 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01628629 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $7,278,521.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

