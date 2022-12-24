Theta Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $220.73 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $220.73 million and $4.47 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00069384 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053395 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007942 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022210 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004213 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
