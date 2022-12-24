theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Trading 1.9% Higher

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. 114,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 146,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

theglobe.com Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

