The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

