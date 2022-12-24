The Sandbox Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $671.02 million and $61.63 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002529 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $854.18 or 0.05070042 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00499202 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.17 or 0.29577948 BTC.
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.