The Goldman Sachs Group Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $231.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $179.00 to $231.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.83.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $156.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.13 and a beta of 1.28. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. First Solar’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Solar by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in First Solar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in First Solar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,255 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

