The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $241.02. 551,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

