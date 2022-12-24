The Debt Box One Day Volume Tops $2.60 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for about $17.45 or 0.00103557 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Debt Box has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and $2.60 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day.

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

