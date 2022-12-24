The Debt Box 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.03 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, The Debt Box has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. The Debt Box has a market capitalization of $688.06 million and $3.03 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for $17.97 or 0.00106768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

