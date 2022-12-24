The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.8% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

BA opened at $189.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.