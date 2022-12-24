The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8,338.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,134 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

