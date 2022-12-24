Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 5% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00004784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $742.29 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00026639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002336 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007556 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 942,238,299 coins and its circulating supply is 920,805,842 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.