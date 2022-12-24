Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 5% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00004784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $742.29 million and approximately $10.52 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007590 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00026639 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007556 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 942,238,299 coins and its circulating supply is 920,805,842 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tezos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
