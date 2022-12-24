Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00004751 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $737.20 million and $9.16 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002347 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007581 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 942,238,299 coins and its circulating supply is 920,805,842 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

