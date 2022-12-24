Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,768 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up 1.3% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.90% of Tetra Tech worth $62,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TTEK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.44.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

