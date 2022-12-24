Tellor Price Up 7.4% This Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $32.88 million and $3.26 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can now be bought for approximately $14.14 or 0.00083993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002392 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $893.10 or 0.05306150 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00499596 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.31 or 0.29601283 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,705 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
