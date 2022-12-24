Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $143.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

