Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tapestry by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 7.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 43.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 399.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 652,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

