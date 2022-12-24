Tangible Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Tangible has a market capitalization of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

