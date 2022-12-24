Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.12. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 8,690 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions ( NASDAQ:SYPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

