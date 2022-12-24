Sweat Economy Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $37.44 million and approximately $633,970.69 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,979,105,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,575,541,356 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

